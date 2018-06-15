Market Monitor: New Jersey May 2018 Share:

The partnership between WSOP.com and 888poker captured the market lead in revenue during May thanks in large part to the new shared liquidity arrangement with its Nevada/Delaware player pool.

The WSOP/888 US Network generated $770k, compared to $717k by PokerStars and $443k by the combination of Borgata Poker and partypoker.

Year-over-year the WSOP/888 network grew revenue in New Jersey by nearly 42%, the only network of the three to realize an annual gain last month. in Fact, growth in May represents the biggest year-over-year increase for a single licensee in the history of the market.

However, overall last month marked the 15th consecutive month that the market experienced shrinkage. In total, online poker brought in $1.9 million in revenue in May, a 9% year-over-year decrease from the $2.1 million recorded in May 2017.

Online casino revenue reached $22.4 million, with Golden Nugget once again holding a substantial lead over the competition. Total igaming revenue reached $24.3 million.