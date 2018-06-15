Market Monitor: New Jersey May 2018
The partnership between WSOP.com and 888poker captured the market lead in revenue during May thanks in large part to the new shared liquidity arrangement with its Nevada/Delaware player pool.
The WSOP/888 US Network generated $770k, compared to $717k by PokerStars and $443k by the combination of Borgata Poker and partypoker.
Year-over-year the WSOP/888 network grew revenue in New Jersey by nearly 42%, the only network of the three to realize an annual gain last month. in Fact, growth in May represents the biggest year-over-year increase for a single licensee in the history of the market.
However, overall last month marked the 15th consecutive month that the market experienced shrinkage. In total, online poker brought in $1.9 million in revenue in May, a 9% year-over-year decrease from the $2.1 million recorded in May 2017.
Online casino revenue reached $22.4 million, with Golden Nugget once again holding a substantial lead over the competition. Total igaming revenue reached $24.3 million.