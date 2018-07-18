Online poker revenue experienced its first year-over-year rise in 16 months.

The companies operating under the Caesars license recorded their second consecutive month as the leading online poker network in the state. The sudden change in leadership is a direct result of shared liquidity and the promotions surrounding the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

Caesars notched a 73% year-over-year increase in revenue during June while the other licensees saw their year-over-year revenues continue to decline.

Operators under the Borgata license experienced their biggest annual decline in more than a year, down 35.5%. Resorts’ online poker provider PokerStars improved on its May decline but it still had an annual decline of nearly 17%.

Overall, online poker in New Jersey generated $1.76 million in June. Caesars brought in nearly $815,000, Resorts generated nearly $565,000 and Borgata collected just over $378,000.

All online gaming revenue totaled nearly $22.7 million, the third highest amount in the history of the New Jersey market.

Online casino games generated over 92% of the online gaming revenue in June.

Of the $21 million in online casino revenue recorded by all operators, Golden Nugget brought in 8.4 million representing 40% of all online casino revenue.