The $10,000 buy-in World Series of Poker Main Event has attracted 7874 players, building a prize pool in excess of $74 million. The winner will take home $8.8 million along with the coveted gold bracelet.

Over a history spanning almost five decades, this makes the 2018 Main Event the second largest. The only other time more have entered the event was in 2006, at the height of the online poker boom.