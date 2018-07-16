Episode 262: Barney Boatman (feat. Josh Miller and Eric Keppler)

Barney Boatman was a professional poker player in London before the poker boom. As a member of the Hendon Mob, he played in “spielers” and in tournaments across Europe. Andrew talks to him about England’s pre-boom poker scene, living in Madrid, and his contribution to the new poker-themed short fiction collection He Played For His Wife.

From Rec To Grinder

Author, consultant and poker player Eileen Sutton has been getting deeper and deeper into the grind, taking on star coach Tommy Angelo and distilling his wisdom down to a strategy to win in the underground NYC poker scene. We take you into her world and mindset on this week’s wide-ranging podcast interview.

084 – Zachary Elwood on The Mindset of Poker Tells

In this episode, Zach Elwood, author, former professional poker player, and poker behavior consultant, reveals the most consistent tells that he’s studied over years of playing and analysis. Elliot and Zach discuss why the studying of tells will be more important in the 2018 World Series than in previous years. Listen in to hear one of the few experts on tells in the game share some invaluable tips and tricks that’ll give you an extra advantage at the table.

Druff & Friends Show – 07/14/2018 – Four Kings

Announcing epic heads up match with Druff which may result in a $1000 freeroll for the community (topic starts at 0:35:35 mark).

Druff gives more details about his escape from a stuck Rio elevator (0:46:20). Druff airballs $3k limit holdem, finishes 2018 WSOP with surprisingly bad limit holdem results (0:59:10). Massive thunderstorm knocks out power to Rio, pauses Main Event on Day 5 (1:19:17). WSOP Main Event deep run makes new female poker star out of Kelly Minkin (1:31:30)? Eric Froehlich, who finished 1st to Druff’s 3rd both’s first-ever WSOP event, comes near Main Event final table (1:56:10). Epic KK/KK/AA/TT hand breaks WSOP Main Event final table bubble (2:14:05). Joe Cada makes WSOP Main Event final table for second time in 10 years (2:33:58). Hellmuth wins 15th bracelet after ugly controversy involving televised hand (2:40:16).

John Hennigan, Mori Eskandani elected to Poker Hall of Fame (4:29:30). Druff vents about people leaving the forum by posting his personal info in order to get banned (4:39:16). Charles Oakley arrested for cheating during blackjack game at Cosmopolitan (5:12:59). tradershly co-hosts for the first half of the show.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 64 – You’ve Been Timed!

WIth discussion ranging from the World Cup in Russia to the World Series in Vegas, the team are back with another timely episode. Tackling a poser on timed tournaments, we discovered that time is relative and that Einstein failed to take into account ICM implications. The stratchat hand (28:26) highlights the issues of playing suited connectors in low SPR pots. In other news, Ben has released Vol 3 of Your Poker Mastermind, available at Amazon.

Drinking on the Job

In this episode of the podcast, Andrew and Busi give us a recap of the WSOP wrap up party, the topic then switches to drinking on the job and Andrew has a few stories.



Ep 088 – Mike Schneider again – Pt. 2

Host Steve Fredlund continues his conversation with Minnesota Poker Hall of Famer Mike Schneider, who is founder of the Poker is Fun Tour, which has three events coming up July 20-22.

Ask Alex Episode 185 “What’s 1% Of Nothing?”

This is Episode 185 of “Ask Alex” on the Oneouter.com podcast. We catch up with Alex just before he is about to leave Vegas. We discuss his WSOP 2018 main event and how it went. I friendly needle him about how I bought a piece of him and he didn’t win the thing!

I am of course joking and we had a good laugh in this episode about variance and the absurdity of playing for millions of dollars that is open to us all.

We do get to one question and it is on staking and specifically mark up in the main event. We discuss that and Alex’s book that he co-authored with Daniel Kasper “Sharp Staking: The Economics Of Poker Tournament Staking.

Ante Up Worlds under way

Our Ante Up World Championship has begun at Thunder Valley in California.

Poker Action Line 07/09/2018

BIG Dave and Joe have an extensive discussion on the Phil Hellmuth outburst in 3-handed play which led to the elimination of a Massachusetts firefighter. The pros weigh in on Phil’s history of influencing hands and the guys discuss whether Phil’s offer to buy-in the player next year was sufficient.

179 – Clayton Fletcher, Main Event Deep Run

What do you get when you put together a comedian who won $230k in the main event with Mike Sneideman? Clayton has done amazingly well in the tournament and Mike and I are very happy for him and excited to talk about his deep run.

Gettin’ Value with Them Overpairs | MED Monday #22

