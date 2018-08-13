The Bernard Lee Poker Show 08-07-18 with Guest Chris Moneymaker

Bernard Lee replays his interview with Chris Moneymaker talking about his epic win back in 2003.

Bet Sizing & Chunking

This week’s podcast features a hand history breakdown provided by Adam Jones. Lots of strategy concepts are discussed, primarily around planning your bet sizing across three streets. The hand was originally submitted to the Red Chip Poker forum by one of our members, generated considerable discussion, and eventually found its way into our much-acclaimed CORE study program as a Level III lesson. For $5/week, CORE provides all the tools you need in structured lessons to help you analyze your own hands, and to take your game to the next level.

Poker Action Line 08/06/2018

BIG Dave and Joe take a look at the early action of the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open and the Main Event of the WPT Choctaw, along with the effect of the WSOP on Vegas card rooms. The guys also have an in-depth discussion on the double KO hand from the Big One, was it an angle shot by Rick Salomon?

Vince Van Patten and the Magician

A player jackpot fund, a poker movie with Vince Van Patten and a poker boxing match with Antonio Esfandiari highlight our show.

Druff & Friends Show – 08/08/2018 – May the Schwartz Be With You

PFA Radio now on “Radio Public” app. Washington Indian casino steals jackpot funds from poker room after shutting it down, redirects it to other promotions (topic starts at 0:37:18 mark). Benjamin appears in the studio again, causing another show “pause” (1:25:38).

2+2 Pokercast has abruptly ended after over 10 years and 499 episodes, and longtime host Adam Schwartz comes on to explain it all (1:34:33). Justin Bonomo actually did partial heads-up chop with Fedor Holz at One Drop (3:25:32). “Vital Vegas” reports upcoming Caesars Convention Center to house WSOP in 2020, just like Druff originally theorized (3:43:44). MGM and NBA come to $25 million deal for live betting (4:01:40). Mississippi now has full sportsbetting (4:10:38). Pokerstars introduces “Unfold Poker” — a new form of poker where you can get folded hands back (4:16:31). tradershly and khalwat co-host, with a guest appearance by Brandon.

183 – Carlos Welch

Welcome back Carlos! Calling in from Mike Sneideman’s base station, Carlos brings in some insigtful strategy hands and life updates. Always good to have you on! You can listen to the strategy section from 21:45

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 66 – My Junk is Sunk

Merv is faced by a particularly prickly problem, as this week’s poser tackles the issue of playing junk hands. How often have you wound up bleeding money by playing 83o? The stratchat hand (22:21) features a big triple barrel bluff in a live cash game. In other news, Ben releases Vol 5 of Your Poker Mastermind: Mathematics on Friday 17th and the team are offering up an opportunity to come on the show –

Ep 092 – Sheree Bykofsky

Host Steve Fredlund interviews Sheree Bykofsky, poker player and author of “The Kaizen of Poker” — you can follow her on Twitter @shereebykofsky

Are we having kids?

In this episode of Tells, Busi and Andrew talk about inspiration, where it can be found and Andrew’s view on new streaming technology.



Poker Leak: Diagnosing the Leak of Straying Outside of 2bet Pot Ranges

Introduction to the Leak (3:10) Leak Symptoms (5:50) 1st Hand Example: To 2bet with Q8s or not? (9:05) 2nd Hand Example: To Call the 2bet with Q8s or Not? (19:25) Calculating Costs (22:20) Selecting Quantifiables (28:10) Challenge (28:55)

Ask Alex Episode 189 “Table Jitters”

This is Episode 189 of “Ask Alex” on the Oneouter.com podcast. In this episode we discuss what poker might look like in the future and quote Nassim Taleb again, because we can’t quote him enough.

Listener questions on this show include…..

Dealing with table jitters when playing live.

How to adapt when going card dead with two tables left in a tournament and playing the 15-20bb stack.

