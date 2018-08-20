Adjust Or Bust

Pro/coach contributor Fausto Valdez has a keen sense of when and how to make adjustments in any poker environment. We talk to him about his successful tournament grind at this year’s WSOP, his return to crushing cash games and coaching up-and-coming poker pros. Plus, listen in as Fausto walks through a hand he played with host Zac Shaw at this year’s Red Chip Poker meetup in Las Vegas.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 08-14-18 with Guests Rich Zhu & Ryan Pham

Bernard Lee chats with Rich Zhu, who just missed the final table at the 2018 WSOP Main Event, and Ryan Pham.

What Did I Get Myself Into?

In this episode of the podcast, Andrew takes the lead as podcast host from Los Angeles California. They discuss the Live at the Bike games, and Andrew’s Youtube audience’s feedback on his play.

Druff & Friends Show – 08/15/2018 – Poker Choker

Druff to attempt to drop 22 pounds by December 1 (topic starts at 0:28:34 mark). UK career scammer has entire winnings in poker tournament confiscated by government (0:45:40). Scientific Gaming, maker of Shuffle Master, loses $315 million in countersuit (0:57:11). MGM National Harbor uses cash game bad beat jackpot to fund overaly poker seat guarantees (1:11:15). MGM National Harbor high limit poker room choked by fumes from nearby kitchen (1:30:07).

DDoS attacks wreak havoc upon ACR, Pokerstars, Party Poker (2:02:50). CG Technology fined by Nevada Gaming for accepting sportsbets out of state, along with other violations (2:28:15). Charles Oakley avoids jail time after being caught cheating casino (2:57:12). Lily Kiletto takes on the strong Danielle Anderson and the speedy Jamie Kerstetter in seemingly unwinnable physical prop bets (3:06:37). Arizona Talking Stick resort forced to cancel ongoing poker tournament after flooding, power outage closed the property — Colonel Fabersham calls to find out (3:17:41). Missouri bank robber bought into poker game with special bills given to him during January bank heist (3:28:09).

Poker Action Line 08/15/2018

A complete wrap up of the outstanding Seminole Hard Poker Series including interviews with Main Event Champion Brandon Eisen and renowned tournament director Matt Savage. BIG Dave also talks with female POY Kristen Bicknell about her breakout year and the controversy surrounding this Summer’s tourney at the Venetian.

19: Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast 315: What American Poker Players Can Expect in Europe

In episode 315 of the Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast, Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski talk about the major differences between playing poker in Europe versus the United States. Robbie has a full trip report from his time at the Unibet Open in Bucharest, while Bruce unfortunately had to cancel his planned poker trip for weather-related reasons.

Plus, a brief preview of the upcoming new Vince Van Patten movie Walk to Vegas and some fun stories from Robbie’s cash game adventures both in home games and Romania, as well as a One Outer about a four-hour-long bluff carried out to the table’s delight!

Another podcast dies

The Two Plus Two poker podcast ends its run after 499 episodes.

67. Student Interview: Professional Poker, Variance, and Perspective with Ed.

Pete interveiws his Student Ed, a recent engineering graduate and young professional poker player about his turbulent early career, reasons for his early success, and how variance affects our long-term prospects and attitudes towards the game.

184 – Steve Fredlund

After all these year, I have finally met my long lost brother and got the chance of recording an episode with him. Steve is a recreational player and has his own poker podcast, RecPoker, and has brought in a very interesting hand to analyze which can be listened to from 15:30.

Ep 093 – Strategy Build – Part 1 – Playing Style

Brand new series starts with the RecPoker community of professional & recreational players giving insight to building Steve’s strategy, which also gives insights for all players to assess their own current strategies. This first part focuses on what overall strategy should be used when just starting to build. Great discussion about GTO & exploitive, passive & aggressive, and tight & loose. Pro insights include Jonathan Little, Kenna James, Jordan Young, Mike Schneider and Hunter Cichy.

