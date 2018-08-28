Episode 266: Andy Bloch

Andy Bloch is a long-time professional poker player and computer programmer who was one of the pioneers at the intersection of these fields. He was also a member of the MIT Blackjack team that was the subject of Bringing Down the House and Twenty-One and an owner of Full Tilt Poker.

Poker Nutrition

What you put in your body has a direct correlation to whether you play your A game or your C game. We all know how valuable that difference is. Paul Salter, a nutrition coach to athletes, bodybuilders and poker players, breaks down the small steps we can take to make big long-term changes in our lives and games. A poker player himself, Salter gives tons of advice for optimizing your nutrition and getting a biological edge over less healthy competition.

Poker Action Line 08/27/2018

BIG Dave and Joe talk about the latest poker results from around the country, including, WPT, WSOP Circuit and Card Player Tour action. They also encourage listeners to get involved with one of the charity events in Florida, which moves to the Isle this November.

086 – Ray Kondler – A Crash Course On Poker Taxes

In this episode, expert accountant Ray Kondler gives us a crash course on poker taxes so that amateur and professional players can understand their tax responsibilities and liabilities. Ray explains the pros and cons of filing as an amateur or professional, and stresses the importance of filing – no matter what. Listen in to hear a tax educator give tips and strategies on how to properly record, file, and deal with the IRS – whether you’re an international player or not – so you can maximize your earnings and keep your head in the game.

Ep 094 – Strategy Build – Part 2 – Deep Stack Size

Week 2 of building Steve’s strategy from scratch, providing insights for all players to assess their own current strategies. This week we talk about how many big blinds is considered “Deep Stack” where we have all our options available to us. Pro insights from Jonathan Little, Kenna James, Mike Schneider, Hunter Cichy, and Chris “Fox” Wallaces

Playing with Fire

In this episode of the podcast, Busi and Andrew discuss Andrew’s childhood escapades, ignoring text messages and the ever changing nature of relationships.

The post Playing with Fire appeared first on Tells Podcast.

LIVE Poker Calling Stations, Post-flop in 3bet Pots and Folding “Big Hands” | Q&A Podcast #200

Q1: Playing LIVE Poker with Calling Stations (2:15) Q2: Playing Post-flop in 3bet Pots (6:10) Q3: Folding “Big” Hands When You Know You’re Beat (15:55) Challenge (21:20)

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 67 – Sutton Stories

Poker author and blogger Eileen Sutton joins us for a fascinating discussion covering a variety of topics from phallic towers to Big Apple underground poker raids. She provides inspiration to aspiring female players, using female intuition and creativity to succeed in live cash games. We tackle a poser on whether to use varied preflop raise sizes and the stratchat hand sent in by patron Armin Voss (46:47) is from an online MTT final table. He asks us to build a range for shoving, calling and folding after his flop C-bet gets raised. Oh, and there’s the screecher…

AUPT in Reno

Scott reports from the Ante Up Poker Tour series at the Atlantis Casino in Reno.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 08-21-18 with Guest James Campbell

Former Online Player of The Year, James Campbell is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Ask Alex Episode 190 “Mind Body Connection”

This is Episode 190 of “Ask Alex” on the Oneouter.com podcast. In this episode we discuss the Scottish summer cold I’m fighting and the mind body connection! As always we tie it all in seamlessly to poker, honestly we do!

Listener questions on this show include…..

3-bet & 4-bet ranges and calling ranges.

185 – Steve and Mike

It’s definitely a big change for me to work 9 to 5, but I am happy I still can get together with Mike to talk about the latest. Thanks ti Paul for his email and kind words, those are always appreciated! Mike brings in a hand for us to analyze that you can listen to from 23:00

