Microgaming’s online poker network MPN is soon to release another product update to its Prima software. It is expected to be the last one before the network closes next year.

In a surprise announcement late last month, the company revealed that it plans to wind down its network over the coming months. Poker rooms on the network have begun searching for a new home, and the network expects to ultimately close in the second or third quarter next year.

In spite of this, the product team plans to release a new “major” update, v43, to its new Prima online poker client in the coming days.

While the network has not released any official information yet, it is understood to focus on a new tournament lobby. A tweet on Monday revealed that the product will include a new “return on investment” panel, showing a players total buy-ins, re-buys and add-ons, and calculate total profit/loss and ROI, for each tournament.

“Here’s another way in which we’ve tried to make poker a little better. Not only a useful tool for players, but a reality check, helping you to stay in control,” wrote Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker at Microgaming.