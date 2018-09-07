PokerStars appears ready to introduce its BetStars online sportsbook into the United States market for the very first time.

The BetStarsNJ.com website, recently launched and first seen by PRO, reveals the operator’s launch plans in the nascent New Jersey online sports betting market, including new player sign-up bonuses and launch promotions.

The website follows the launch of the operator’s BetStars USA Twitter account, created in August and tweeting for the first time on September 4—demonstrating not only the operator’s preparedness for going live in New Jersey, but its aspirations to expand across the United States.