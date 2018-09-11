After a six week run, PokerStars’ latest cash game innovation, Unfold, is set to be withdrawn from the client.

Originally scheduled to be removed Monday, September 10, it is now understood that the game will be withdrawn soon, likely next week. The decision followed “a strategic review,” it was stated on Monday.

“PokerStars is invested in creating and testing products and new variants of poker to suit a variety of player tastes,” stated Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations at PokerStars, in a statement to pokerfuse.