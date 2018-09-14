GVC has reported growth of 36% in net gaming revenue in online poker in the first half of 2018, touting a “revitalized” partypoker driving growth in its portfolio of online games brands.

Online poker’s strong performance comes during a transformational period for GVC, which has enjoyed soaring revenue thanks to the completed acquisition of Ladbrokes-Coral.

Online poker growth came “in part by a very successful live events programme and despite the impact of the withdrawal from Australia in 2017,” it was stated in this week’s results presentation.

Also mentioned was the shared liquidity of France and Spain, which completed in June.

“Ahead of shared liquidity and post its implementation, France and Spain have been amongst our fastest growing markets,” it was stated.