Global gambling giant The Stars Group (TSG) has received approval from UK’s antitrust body, The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), for its acquisition of UK online gaming company Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG).

TSG has now commenced the integration of the SBG operation by announcing a re-structure of senior management positions within the SBG company following the CMA clearance.

“I am delighted to announce SBG’s new senior management structure,” said Rafi Ashkenazi, CEO of TSG. “We believe these appointments position us well to deliver our strategy to become the world’s favorite iGaming destination.”