Penn National Gaming who runs Hollywood Casino in Pennsylvania has partnered with Swedish “digital casino solutions provider” NetEnt to offer its portfolio of games to players within the state who chose to play on Hollywood Casino’s website.

The partnership between Hollywood Casino and NetEnt comes after the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved Hollywood’s interactive gaming license in its October 3 hearing.

“We are pleased to offer NetEnt’s portfolio of online games to our HollywoodCasino.com customers and look forward to partnering with NetEnt to launch online gaming in Pennsylvania” Chris Sheffield, Managing Director of Penn Interactive Ventures and Sr. Vice President of Penn National Gaming said in a recent press release.

The interactive gaming license approved by the PCGB allows Hollywood Casino to offer online slots, casino games and poker to its clients within the state of Pennsylvania.

“This deal marks NetEnt’s first customer signing for Pennsylvania and is an important step in our growth strategy in North America,” Erik Nyman, Managing Director NetEnt Americas LLC said. “I look forward to our collaboration with Penn National and believe that our entertaining online games will be much appreciated by players in Pennsylvania.”

Sports Betting in PA

Hollywood Casino is also going to be focusing on the impending online sports betting market that is about to go live in Pennsylvania, having recently partnered with William Hill to make this a reality.

When the joint William Hill/ Hollywood Casino sportsbook goes live in the state of Pennsylvania—which could be as early as next month—it will be the fifth US state to offer players the William Hill global sport betting brand.

“Mobile sports betting, we think, is very important,” said John Finamore, senior vice president of regional operations for Penn National, who operates Hollywood Casino at the recent PCGB hearing. It is “something we want to offer as soon as possible,” he went on to say.

NetEnt is also working in the New Jersey online casino market by recently partnering with Churchill Downs. Online casino games continued to outperform poker last month in the Garden State, with a record setting month of $24.1 million in revenue.

The next PGCB hearing is slated for October 31 where more interactive gaming licenses are expected to be approved.