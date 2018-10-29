Online gaming giant GVC, the parent company of the growing partypoker online poker brand, won three awards at the annual EGR Operator Awards 2018, hosted at the Grosvenor House in London on October 25.

The company’s flagship online poker room partypoker was crowned “Poker Operator of the Year” for the second consecutive year. It won against the world’s leading online poker site PokerStars, who was named the winner of this prestigious award for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016, and Unibet, the former winner of EGR’s “Operator of the Year” in 2016.

In addition to these two awards, GVC Holdings plc also bagged “Casino Operator of the Year” title.

“I’m absolutely delighted that the efforts of the team have been recognised for the second year running,” said Tom Waters, partypoker Managing Director after welcoming the awards.

“Everyone in the team has worked so hard to get partypoker to where it is now and we are excited about how we can now take it to the next level,” he added.