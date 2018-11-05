GVC Holdings online poker room partypoker has secured a deal with the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) by becoming the official partner of PGA EuroPro Tour for the 2019 season.

Announced on November 1, the sponsorship deal will see exclusive partypoker branding rights at EuroPro tour events throughout 2019. This will allow partypoker to boost its brand image across Europe through “targeted social media campaigns designed to promote partypoker’s products and services” launched by the golf tour and its parent company, Matchroom Sport.

“We are excited to come on board with the Euro ProTour for the forthcoming season and further strengthen our relationship with Matchroom Sport,” said Tom Waters, partypoker Managing Director.

“The tour hosts some of the most exciting events across Europe, and we look forward to supporting Matchroom in their quest to unearth the next generation of golfing stars.”