The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), a non-profit industry organization that focuses on policy advocacy and research within the gaming industry, has written to the Prime Minister of India urging his Government to block foreign websites accepting deposits from Indian players.

Further, it has demanded India’s law enforcement agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), to investigate and take action against unlawful offshore online betting and gambling sites that are soliciting players from India, reports Glaws.in, a site monitoring gambling law developments in the country.

The industry body said that offshore online operators are “luring and accepting bets from Indian citizens.”

“One of the alarming issues that has come to our attention is that many online gambling and betting websites operated by companies based outside India in tax havens are luring and accepting bets from Indian citizens.” wrote AIGF to India’s Prime Minister.