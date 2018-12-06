Online poker in Spain has brought in €60.7 million through the first nine months of 2018, the latest figures released by the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ) show. Already, 2018 has eclipsing the €59.7 million collected in all of 2017.

2018 will be the best year in terms of gross gaming revenue (GGR) since the regulated Spanish market launched in 2012. It needs to generate just €9 million more in Q4 to surpass the €69.1 million high set in 2014.

In fact, with more than €5 million per month that can be expected during the final quarter of the year, the online poker market in Spain is most certainly setting a new record for revenue with every passing day.