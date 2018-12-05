888’s long-anticipated new online poker variant will be more akin to a casino game that is mostly luck based, according to recent leaked screenshots.

As per an exclusive report on pokerfuse publish on Tuesday, “Pick’em8” is structured around the rules of Hold’em, but there is no betting. Players simply pick their hole cards from a choice of eight, and the best hand wins.

“We’re pleased to introduce our exciting new game, Pick’em8, An enjoyable game with no direct opponents,” states early advertising copy for the new game, according to pokerfuse. “It’s easy to get the hang of and super-fast.”