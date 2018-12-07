Bulgaria’s National Lottery AD has added online poker to its portfolio of licensed online gambling products through a partnership with Microgaming, the pair have announced.

In a network first, Microgaming’s poker network MPN is now available to customers in Bulgaria. Players will have access to the full international “dot-com” online player pool.

“This marks a significant step in growing the poker network and reflects our commitment to continued growth and expansion into regulated markets,” said Andrew Clucas, Chief Operating Officer at Microgaming, in Thursday’s press release. “We are delighted to work with National Lottery AD as their exclusive supplier of poker in Bulgaria.”