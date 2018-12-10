The Stars Group (TSG) is the latest international online gambling operator to receive a license from the Swedish regulator. The approval paves the way for the company to go live when the market opens in three weeks’ time.

TSG, parent company of PokerStars, BetStars, and Sky Bet, becomes the 19th online gambling entity to receive approval. A first wave came late last month. Many key operators, including Betsson, Kindred, GVC and local operator Svenska Spel, were among the first on the list.

The regulator stated at the time it would continue issuing licenses to ensure operators who submitted their applications in good time could be ready for the go live date on January 1, 2019. It followed through on this commitment last week, when operators Videoslots Ltd and SafeEnt Limited were given approval.