PokerStars has begun rolling out a special client for Russian players, dubbed “PokerStars Sochi,” PRO can reveal.

The new client is available to download on the domain PokerStarsInSochi.com, and PokerStars.RU reportedly redirects Russian visitors to this new domain. The single web page promotes the company’s upcoming live EPT event in Sochi and encourages visitors to download the new software.

It is understood that Russian players previously on the dot-EU client are being informed that they should move over to the new PokerStars Sochi software, although some players are reportedly still using the old client successfully.