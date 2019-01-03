Broadcast television network NBC appears to be preparing to compete with gaming companies in the lucrative US sports betting market, a move that would make the media company a great fit for The Stars Group’s strategy in the US.

As 2018 drew to a close, NBC registered several sports betting domains including NBCSportbook.com and NBCSportsSportsbook.com among others, according to domain name industry news publication Domain Name Wire.

Then, on the first business day of the new year, NBC Sports launched its new national sports betting radio show, The Daily Line. A regional version of the show launched in Chicago in October.

The reach and strong brand recognition of NBC along with its intention to enter the sports betting industry make it a natural fit for the highly experienced and technology-rich TSG.