PokerStars can already claim a resounding success of its PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship (PSPC), with over 1000 entries into the $25,000 tournament setting various records and beating all expectations.

The PSPC is the operator’s highly ambitious high stakes poker tournament for which it has been preparing for over a year. The operator gave away $30,000 packages that include the event buy-in, travel and accommodation, via its “Platinum Pass” system throughout 2018.

A total of 320 players won their entry through this system. Along with $1 million that the operator is adding to the first place prize, it makes for $9 million in total injected into the prize pool. With this kind of added money, the operator expected to beat the previous record of 639 players to make it the largest $25,000 tournament in history.