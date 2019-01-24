Net gaming revenue of partypoker continued to soar in the last quarter of 2018, parent company GVC stated earlier this week.

According to relative figures released in a short trading update published on January 17, online poker revenue grew 43% in Q4 compared to the same period in the year prior. It is the tenth quarter of annual growth. Based on PRO’s own estimations of GVC’s online poker revenue, Q4 was its best performing quarter since 2012.

“The Group’s performance in 2018 has been excellent with the strong momentum reported at Q3 continuing into Q4,” said Group CEO Kenneth Alexander. “We are materially outperforming the market and taking share in all of our major territories.”