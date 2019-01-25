In Switzerland, online gambling operators are having to adjust quickly to a new online gambling environment. GVC has shut all operations, and PokerStars has closed its online casino while still accepting Swiss online poker players, following new regulations coming into affect on January 1.

“We no longer offer our services in Switzerland due to regulatory changes,” a GVC spokesperson told PRO. Players will still be able to access their accounts, but only to withdraw funds.

The Stars Group, on the other hand, has taken a less abrupt approach, closing its online casino but keeping online poker open.

“The Stars Group continuously monitors the regulatory environments of the countries where players access our games from and where a regulatory model exists always seek to comply with it,” a statement issued to PRO reads.

“Following such a review, we have taken the decision to discontinue the PokerStars Casino offer in Switzerland,” it continues. The decision came into effect on Monday, January 21.