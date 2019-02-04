Real money online poker room Run It Once Poker, brain-child of Phil Galfond, has been scheduled to finally go live this Wednesday, February 6.

The project was first publicly revealed almost two and a half years ago. Its progress to launch has unfolded in the public eye with multiple setbacks and delays. Finally, it began public real money beta tests late last summer, with some going more smoothly than others.

Last week, it ran its biggest to date, with the testing window open for 72 hours. Then rather abruptly the company announced on Sunday that the site would go live permanently this Wednesday. The launch will still be considered a beta test.

“We’ll be in 'Public Beta’ until we view our platform as nearly flawless,” Galfond writes on the official blog. “You may encounter the occasional hiccup here and there as we continue to work out the kinks, add features, and make other improvements, but we’re proud of what we’ve built and we think you’re going to really enjoy playing on it,” he added.