Randall Kasper, founder of poker agency Poker Players International, has launched another real money online poker room, this time on Microgaming’s online poker network MPN.

According to the press release this week, One Time Poker “aims to put the players’ interests first,” with ambassadors “positioned … around the world to interact with its customers on a day-to-day basis, including the UK-based Catherine Ivgi and Sylvia Hewitt, and Swedish pro Cecilia Nordenstam.”

“In addition to their professionalism, Microgaming has pushed its poker product to unequalled levels,” said Kasper. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with the MPN team thus far, and I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership going forward.”

Kasper is the founder of the agency Poker Players International. While it has no online presence, it has claimed in the past to have “represented hundreds of professional players and dozens of corporate clients” over the last decade.

Other people involved in the new project include professional poker player Casey Jarzabek, founder of training site Tournament Poker Edge, and Jeff Maxon, who is said to have “extensive background on Wall Street and decades of experience in multi-national businesses.”

Anthony Taylor, former CEO of US-facing online poker network Merge, has joined as an advisor.