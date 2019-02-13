At the London ICE conference, the gambling regulatory authorities of France, Spain and Portugal came together to present market data on the performance of their first year under shared liquidity.

A month ago, the trio issued a joint statement expressing their satisfaction with the results achieved during the last year resulting from the “evolution of this new online shared ecosystem.” The regulators also urged other European jurisdictions to join the three-way pact.

Now, at the recent ICE conference earlier this month, which was attended by various industry stakeholders from across the world, the three regulators once again emphasized how shared liquidity helped boost their revenues and expressed their willingness to cooperate with other EU members who wish to become signatory members in the future.