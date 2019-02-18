Aconcagua Poker, operator of a network that houses a group of online poker rooms targeting the South American market, has gone live in the regulated Spanish market.

Under the domain AconcaguaPoker.ES, the new network (with a player pool separate from its operation across South America) is licensed by the DGOJ. While focused in the Spanish market, sign-ups are available internationally, and the site is localized in Portuguese and English along with the default Spanish.

The company has also revealed its first live stop in the country, with an ambitious €1 million guarantee for the Main Event of the poker festival that is to be held in Madrid in March.

Aconcagua first tipped its hand that it would be going live in Spain back in October 2018, when the DGOJ issued it a license for online poker and casino games. In an interview with PRO soon after, Juan Manuel Pastor, CEO of Aconcagua Poker, stated that Spain was “only a first step” in its plans to expand into the regulated European markets.

Things apparently progressed earlier this month, when the DGOJ issued Aconcagua what a appeared to be a limited authorization to offer online poker tournaments with guarantees up to €300,000. PRO reached out to Aconcagua at the time for clarify on the missive but did not receive a response.