Kindred Poker reported £17.9 million ($23.1 million) in online poker revenue for the full year of 2018. It represents 18% growth on the previous high in 2017, setting a new record in the company’s recent history.

The online poker company can point to four years of consistent growth following the release of its own online poker client. Total revenue reported for last year is more than double the revenue in 2015, the company’s low point and the first full year when the operator split from the MPN online poker network to launch its own software product.

“The Kindred Group’s poker product is one of the fastest growing licensed poker networks in the industry,” the group reported in its end of year financial presentation released earlier this month.