The Stars Group, parent company of PokerStars and Sky Bet, has relaunched BetStars under the new sports betting brand “Sky Bet by Stars” in the Italian regulated market.

It is the first time the operator has launched a new brand that encompasses both its legacy “international” Stars brands and its Sky names acquired last year.

Sky Bet by Stars, which is now visible as a tab from the PokerStars and PokerStars Casino websites in Italy and in the PokerStars.IT online poker client, is “coming soon,” the website states.

“Today is a historic date for The Stars Group,” announces a blog post on the BetStars website, dated six days ago. “'Sky Bet by Stars’ is launched in Italy and, for a whole month, we will offer our customers many reasons to celebrate, with dozens of promotions, increased odds and the best offers to celebrate the birth of our new sports betting site. It’s time for Sky Bet Party!”