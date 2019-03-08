GVC confirms 40% growth in net gaming revenue from online poker in 2018. Growth is being driven by "technology, brands, product, marketing and people.”

Partypoker is making “significant progress” in catching up with PokerStars in the global online poker arena, stated a GVC executive during its full year results presentation this week.

The company reported annual revenues in online poker grew 40% in 2018, as the company continues to invest heavily in rebuilding its brand and product.

“Partypoker has been a bit of a David-Goliath battle with PokerStars,” said GVC CEO Kenneth Alexander in addressing analysts during the company’s full year presentation this week. “We are growing 42% in 2018,” he said, reporting annual figures on a constant currency basis.