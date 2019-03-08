Partypoker is making “significant progress” in catching up with PokerStars in the global online poker arena, stated a GVC executive during its full year results presentation this week.

The company reported annual revenues in online poker grew 40% in 2018, as the company continues to invest heavily in rebuilding its brand and product.

“Partypoker has been a bit of a David-Goliath battle with PokerStars,” said GVC CEO Kenneth Alexander in addressing analysts during the company’s full year presentation this week. “We are growing 42% in 2018,” he said, reporting annual figures on a constant currency basis.