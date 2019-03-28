Free play online poker giant Zynga Poker has unveiled Spin & Win, its own interpretation of the lottery sit and go format popularized by Winamax’s Expresso and PokerStars’ Spin and Go.

In Spin & Win, players take a seat at a three-handed, ultra-fast tournament with a winner-takes-all prize.

As with other jackpot formats now ubiquitous across the online poker industry, this top prize is randomized at the start of the tournament, giving players the opportunity to vie for a large prize for a relatively small buy-in.

“Our players have asked for faster-paced tournaments with bigger rewards, and we believe Zynga Poker’s new Spin and Win tournament mode truly puts our players in the hottest seat at the table,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing for Zynga.

As with all the branding in the “tournament center” of Zynga Poker, the games are World Poker Tour-themed. Zynga and WPT formed a partnership a year ago.