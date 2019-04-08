Publicly-listed Swedish online gambling company Enlabs has expanded its Optibet brand to include online poker under Latvian license.

The company has chosen the Asia-focused GGNetwork as their partner for the online poker expansion. The pair have worked together in the past: Enlabs already offers online poker on the network under their Curacao-licensed BestPoker.com brand.

“We are very pleased that our cooperation with GG Network is now also available for the Latvian market,” said Maksims Gorbacs, Product Owner of Poker at Enlabs, in last week’s press release. “Poker is experiencing a new birth all over the world and we’re excited to offer a quality and unique product in Latvia.”

“We are now looking forward to launch poker as a product on further markets and brands,” he added, suggesting further expansion for GGNetwork into regulated markets.