partypoker LIVE, the land-based poker tour of online poker operator partypoker, has agreed to become a tour sponsor of the Triton Poker Series.

Beginning with the next stop in Montenegro (scheduled from May 5 – 17), partypoker LIVE branding will be featured at all of the Triton Super High Roller Series festivals.

“This is such a great and potentially rewarding partnership,” exclaimed partypoker LIVE President John Duthie. “When I first saw Triton’s events and the quality of their streaming, I just knew we could work really well together. You can just tell that they see things the same way as us and that it’s not all ‘business’. This shared love of the game will create something really, really special and I can’t wait to see the outcome!”

Last month, partypoker became the latest online poker room to add Short Deck Hold’em to its poker offering. The popular poker variant played with the deuces through fives removed creates a more exciting and action-packed game than traditional Texas Hold’em and has captured the attention of poker players and fans alike. partypoker’s main competitor, PokerStars, added its version of the game under the name 6+ Hold’em earlier this year.

The launch of Short Deck by partypoker hinted at an expanded relationship between the companies, with the press release indicating that partypoker’s version of the game is the only one that is “the exact same ‘Ante-Only’ game adopted by the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series, adhering to the same set of rules, blind structures and naming convention.”

Partypoker later confirmed to pokerfuse that the differentiating feature of its game is players’ ability to take money off the table by reducing the size of their stack, a practice that is traditionally frowned upon and is referred to as “going south” or “ratholing.”

The Intersection of Online Poker and Live Poker

The partnership with the Triton Poker Series is just the latest in a series of deals between partypoker LIVE and other prominent land-based poker tours.

In 2017, partypoker captured the attention of the industry by striking its first-ever partnership with the World Series of Poker. The deal provided partypoker exclusive rights to offer online satellites to the $1 million guaranteed WSOP Brazil Main Event in Sao Paulo. In addition, partypoker LIVE signed on as a sponsor of WSOP Brazil. A press release at the time referred to the event as “partypoker’s first live event in the LATAM region.”

Last year, partypoker LIVE inked a four-year deal with the World Poker Tour to put on “up to seven events across Canada and Europe, with each having a prize pool guarantee up to €3 million.”

“The WPT has always aimed to put the players first, and that is a mission we strongly adhere to with our partypoker LIVE events,” said Duthie at the time. “Collaborating with the WPT on these additional events across Canada and Europe will allow us to continue to provide players with the tournaments they want across the globe.”

partypoker poker also partners with land-based casinos to hold its live poker events. In 2017 the operator joined forces with UK cardroom Dusk Till Dawn to host a hybrid online/live event with a a £5 million guaranteed prize pool under its partypoker Millions brand, and more recently, a four-year deal was struck with Casino Sochi and Resort to put on eight live events per year in Russia.

The partnership with the Triton Poker Series illustrates the trend of online poker companies using land-based poker events as a way of getting their brands in front of more poker players. Most of the top online poker companies in the world have their own land-based poker tours, and many of the independent poker tours have some form of sponsorship deal to allow their brand to be on display at the popular live events.

Further analysis of the marketing practices of the major global online poker companies is available in The State of the Online Poker Industry: Spring 2019, the latest report by PokerIndustryPRO.com highlighting the business strategies and financial performance of the world’s leading online poker providers and the ever-changing landscape of gaming regulations around the globe.