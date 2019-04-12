The Microgaming Poker Network has announced a new partnership with Ascensus Interactive to bring online poker onto its Players Come First brand.

Founded only last year, Ascensus Interactive, under its PlayPCF brand and PCFcasino.com domain name, already offers online casino and sports betting under its offshore license in Curacao.

Added to this portfolio as of this week is a skin on MPN, Microgaming’s online poker network.

“We welcome Ascensus Interactive to the ever-growing MPN family and are thrilled to be their poker provider of choice,” said Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker at Microgaming. “I am impressed by the team’s collective experience and talent, along with their dedication to responsible gambling and corporate social responsibility, which fits in perfectly with our ethos at Microgaming.”

“When we initially decided to build our own gaming platform, we intended to make poker the cornerstone of our offerings,” said Ascensus Co-Founder and CEO Eugene Castro. “We had planned early on to get on board with the MPN because of their innovative software, industry-leading management tools and outstanding passion for poker.”

Eugene Castro is a co-founder of Poker Players International (PPI), apparently an agent for poker professionals that has called itself the “most prolific and largest full-service” agency in the business, having represented hundreds of players.

In 2017, PPI launched an online poker room on GGNetwork (GGN) following a partnership with platform provider TAIN. This venture is no longer online, though the web site continues to promote GGN.