A poker room on the iPoker network has revealed details of the network’s next major tournament series. Called simply “Spring Series,” it gets underway at the end of the month with 50 events over a ten-day period.

Traditionally, iPoker runs a series twice a year and, according to leading skin Bet365, Spring Series repeats the formula seen since 2017: €400,000 guaranteed in prize money across a variety of mostly low-stakes tournaments, culminating in the €100 buy-in, €100,000 Main Event.

However, the number of events has increased this time around. Up from 40 to 50, it has dropped the average guarantee per event from €10,000 to €8000.

“Spring into action in blooming fantastic tournaments to grab your share of prize-pools totaling over €400,000!,” reads the blurb on the Bet365 website.