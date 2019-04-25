Online poker at Kindred Group enjoyed its best quarter on record in Q1 2019, with total net gaming revenue of £5.7 million ($6.1 million).

Not only is it the best performing quarter in the 25 on record for the company, it represents annual growth of 24%.

In four years, Unibet Poker revenue has increased almost by a factor of three, thanks to it moving off MPN and launching its own independent online poker room on software powered by Relax Gaming.

“The Kindred Group’s poker product is one of the fastest growing licensed poker networks in the industry,” it was stated in Kindred’s Q1 report. It is a line repeated every quarter, but it remains accurate.