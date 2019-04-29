Six months after the inaugural series, GG Network (GGN) has announced the second iteration of its flagship Good Game Series, with $10 million guaranteed prize money across 157 events.

Starting on May 12, the 15-day series features at least 10 events every day with buy-ins ranging from $10 to $25,000.

“GGPoker’s inaugural Good Game Series was so well received that our launch of GGS 2 won’t come as a surprise to anyone,” said Paul Burke, Head of GGPoker. “[T]o truly meet our players’ expectations we’ve even made the second iteration of GGS bigger and better than before.”