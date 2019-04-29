More than double the average event guarantee for GGN's second edition of its flagship series. Network has scheduled to series to coincide with PokerStars' WCOOP.

Six months after the inaugural series, GG Network (GGN) has announced the second iteration of its flagship Good Game Series, with $10 million guaranteed prize money across 157 events.

Starting on May 12, the 15-day series features at least 10 events every day with buy-ins ranging from $10 to $25,000.

“GGPoker’s inaugural Good Game Series was so well received that our launch of GGS 2 won’t come as a surprise to anyone,” said Paul Burke, Head of GGPoker. “[T]o truly meet our players’ expectations we’ve even made the second iteration of GGS bigger and better than before.”