Ecology and platform problems impacting gaming revenue at Zynga Poker have extended into the first quarter of 2019, the latest financial results from the company show, as executives have reassured investors that it expects for growth in the back half of the year.

Zynga Poker, the company’s highest grossing single title in its product portfolio, has been recently suffering from declining revenues. In Q1 2019, as reported last week, poker made up just 15% of the group’s $200 million in online gaming revenue, its lowest in over three years.

Extrapolating from these relative figures, poker revenue of $30 million represents the lowest single quarter of revenue since 2016 and is the third quarter of double-digit declining revenues on a year-over-year basis.