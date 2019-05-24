Daniel Negreanu, one of the most successful live poker tournament players of all time, has announced that he and PokerStars have cut ties after a twelve-year partnership.

The Canadian-born poker pro, twice named WSOP Player of the Year and with almost $40 million in live tournament earnings, was certainly PokerStars’ highest profile ambassador of all time.

During his tenure stretching more than a decade, he became an outspoken defender of PokerStars during various company transitions, to the point that his name and the PokerStars brand become almost synonymous for many.

“I have an important announcement to make about my twelve-year run—which is an incredible run with PokerStars, it was a great run—but [i’m] no longer going to be an ambassador for the company,” Negreanu stated in a short announcement video posted on social media.

He went on to thank many employees at PokerStars and the opportunities he was provided to travel the world and play at PokerStars live events.