Online sports book Redbet is set to close its MPN online poker room on June 1, the company has announced.

The Redbet brand is owned by Evoke Gaming, which is owned by the Swedish publicly listed Mr. Green & Co AB. That company was itself acquired by William Hill plc earlier this year.

“Unfortunately I can confirm that the Poker side of redbet will be going down on 1st June 2019,” a Redbet spokesperson told PRO. It was stated only that there “had been just a change of business direction” prompting the poker closure.

For Evoke Gaming, it means an exit from online poker. During the last decade, the operator has offered online poker skins across its brands Redbet, Whitebet, Hey Poker and Total Poker over at least four separate online poker networks.

Indeed, diving back into the past of Redbet is to take a trip through the history of online poker itself.