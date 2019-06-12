Four casinos in Switzerland have been granted an extension to their existing gaming license to conduct online casino gambling, the Swiss Federal Council has announced.

In a meeting on June 7, the casinos of Lucerne, Pfäffikon, Baden and Davos were approved to take their games online, the first under Switzerland’s new gambling regulation.

Switzerland’s Federal Gaming Commission (ESBK), the regulatory body overseeing the gambling laws of the country, will now review each of their online offers and approve each individual game they wish to offer online. As soon as that authorization is given, the casinos can bring their games online for real money for Swiss customers.

The online gambling framework, which was adopted on January 1, 2019, allows for online casino and poker games. Only licensed bricks-and-mortar casinos in the country, of which there are 21, can seek online licensing. Casino Luzern welcomed the development in a press release last week.