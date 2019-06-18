On the same day that partypoker implemented its ban on HUDs, its strategy to stop saving all hand histories and its mandatory alias change for all players, competing online poker network MPN has gone in exactly the opposite direction.

As of June 18, players can now request a record of all hands into which they were dealt, dating back up to three years. Data will be provided in a file format compatible with the latest versions of Hold’em Manager and Poker Tracker, the leading third-party tracking tools, so players can import their results and analyze their play.

The decision is a reversal of a policy implemented less than a year ago. With the launch of Prima last summer, MPN stopped saving hand histories to the hard drive, and cut ties with third-party software developers.

Players on Prima who wished to track their results had to use in-client tools, like the new player history and replayer. While third-party tools were not strictly prohibited, the network operator wanted their new client to discourage their usage. That meant no more hand history files.

“We will elaborate further on this decision in the coming days,” stated Alex Scott, Head of Product (Network Games) at Microgaming, in a blog post announcing the change this week, “but the short version is that, after reviewing all of the feedback we have received since the launch of our new software, and considering the ongoing debate, we have come to the conclusion that our current policy on hand histories is not right.”