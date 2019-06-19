Growing online poker network GGNetwork (GGN) has expanded its European footprint with the announcement that its new partner Enlabs has gone live in Estonia through its Optibet brand.

It is the first Estonian-licensed online poker room on GGN and follows the launch of Optibet in Latvia in April.

“Taking over the world, one country at a time,” wrote GGNetwork on its official LinkedIn page. “We are launching in Estonia with our partner Optibet and could not be more excited to join the fray,” the company added in a very short blog post on the GGN website announcing the news.