125 companies have registered their interest with the Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Dutch regulator, to offer online gambling when the market opens in 2021, according to a local media report.

According to the regulator, as of June 17, 79 interested parties had shown their interests in the market, all within a week of opening a form on its website to gauge interest in the soon-to-be-regulated market.

According to Dutch broadcaster NOS, as of last Friday—two weeks after it started accepting expressions of interest—this figure had risen to 125.

According to the report, two thirds of interested parties come from broad; one third are from the Netherlands.