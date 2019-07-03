The Stars Group, parent company of global online poker market leader PokerStars, will relaunch online poker in Switzerland through a partnership with Casino Davos, already authorized for online gaming in the country, PRO can reveal.

On July 1, new gambling laws in Switzerland came into force. In response, PokerStars abruptly withdrew its online poker service in the country.

“We are currently working with our Swiss gaming partner who is responsible for arranging the necessary approvals with the authorities in order to provide licensed poker for Swiss residents,” it was stated on Monday.

That partner is understood to be Davos. A spokesperson for TSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Ahead of the deadline, PRO revealed that PokerStars was still executing plans “to ensure PokerStars will continue to be the market leader in the Swiss poker market.”

PRO understands that the company has partnered with one of the four casinos that has already received approval in Switzerland. Casino Davos is part-owned by Ardent Group, formerly known as Circus Group, which acquired a 44% share of Casino Davos in June 2018 specifically to prepare for online gambling in Switzerland.