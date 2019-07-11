In what appears to be a significant operational blunder, 888poker has withdrawn its lottery sit and go game BLAST from the Portuguese online poker market one week after debut.

888 launched online poker in Portugal last week after receiving approval to share liquidity with its existing Spanish online poker network.

One surprising detail first spotted by PRO was that the company decided to launch its BLAST lottery sit and go games. Such games with varying “jackpot” prizes are understood to be prohibited under Portuguese law—for that reason, PokerStars did not launch with Spin and Gos when it went live in Portugal in 2016.

Indeed, it appears that 888’s debut of BLAST in Portugal was in error. The game was withdrawn on Monday. Players were later informed of its abrupt withdrawal.