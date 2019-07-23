Online poker network GGNetwork has launched a new “bubble protection” feature that refunds players their buy-in of any tournament if they bust out just before the money.

The new functionality is free and available on all tournaments that have at least 10 entrants. The “protection” is not given to players who late-register for a tournament to encourage and reward players who sign up ahead of the event starting.

“Bubble Protection is very popular in Live Poker tournaments and was tried online before but only as a third-party tool, never as an automatized, built-in feature,” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGNetwork.

“Moreover, we decided to reward the players who register to tournaments before they start since they are the ones getting the games going. This is our gift to them,” he added.