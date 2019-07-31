Winamax has launched Expresso Nitro, a new variant on its popular lottery sit and go game that makes the game last just a few minutes.

The format makes just two changes to the classic Expresso format: The starting stacks drop from 500 chips to 300 and, most crucially, the blind levels are just one minute long instead of the usual three.

Other than these changes, the offering is identical. The games are played three-handed, are winner-takes-all, and a random prize is picked at the start of the tournament, ranging from two times the buy-in up to 10,000x.